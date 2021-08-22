Advertisement

Hannah’s Sunday, August 22nd evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! A few showers and storms moved through the Big Bend and South Georgia this evening.

After the rain exits the region, tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the 70s. Showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon thanks to an upper level wave moving through the southeastern United States. Therefore, grabbing an umbrella or jacket before you head to work on Monday will be a good idea. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon.

Chances for rain continue through the next week as moisture continually moves in from the Atlantic. This will enhance sea breeze showers and storms. High temperatures this week will stay in the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms were moving through the Big Bend Sunday morning, but we could...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 22
