Local veteran weighs in on Afghanistan withdrawal

Local Vietnam Veteran Joe West speaks out about events occurring in Afghanistan.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Events in Afghanistan still causing concerns as the world watches. The pentagon says about 3,800 civilians have been evacuated over the past day after security threats slowed progress. The pentagon press secretary saying it’s a rapidly changing situation.

The situation in Afghanistan has also been gaining reaction from veterans locally. The Taliban takeover comes as no surprise to military veterans, who tell WCTV that this withdrawal is about 18 years too late.

“I feel really troubled that we have abandoned people that have helped us and I feel really bad for the people of Afghanistan,” said Big Bend’s Vietnam Veterans of America’s Joe West.

Vietnam veteran Joe West chimes in on the situation in Afghanistan and believes the unraveling events started with America’s plans for the war.

“We had no clear plan of what the definition of victory was, this has been happening over and over again, that’s the exact definition of Vietnam,” shared West.

West telling me WCTV believes civil conflicts have been brewing in Afghanistan for hundreds of years. So what’s happening now was bound to occur.

“They’re going to continue doing what they’ve always done and we just need to leave them alone,” said West. “As long as they don’t come outside of their borders or after our interests then just let them do whatever they want to do.”

The veterans explains that he wishes the world was in a better place for the generations to come.

“I will not blame our children or our grandchildren for disrespecting us because we’ve left them one terrible mess,” explained West.

