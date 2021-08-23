Advertisement

Afghan woman gives birth on US evacuation plane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. military says an Afghan woman gave birth aboard an Air Force C-17 that flew from the Middle East to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The base is being used as a transit post for people being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The military’s Air Mobility Command tweeted that the mother began having complications during the flight Saturday.

It says: “The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life.”

On arrival at Ramstein, U.S. medical personnel came aboard and delivered the child in the aircraft’s cargo bay.

“The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition,” the military said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced a stricter mask policy after a surge...
‘It’s time to make a change:’ Leon County Schools dropping opt-out for masks after surge in cases
GCSO is looking for a woman connected in a homicide case outside a hospital.
UPDATE: GCSO arrests suspect connected to hospital parking lot homicide
Thomasville Police investigated a Walmart stabbing Sunday.
Police investigating stabbing at Thomasville Walmart
Leon County Booking Report: August 22, 2021
Law enforcement pulled a man from a Liberty County body of water and arrested him for fleeing...
LCSO: wanted man pulled from Liberty County lake after fleeing deputies

Latest News

Twin babies were among those killed in the devastating Tennessee floods.
Still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Henri’s lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods
Rescuers work to hopefully locate survivors after devastating floods in middle Tennessee.
Tennessee flooding: Those missing loved ones brace for the worst
What's Brewing? July 2, 2021
What’s Brewing? August 23, 2021