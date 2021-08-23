Canopy Oaks 3rd-grade student dies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Canopy Oaks Elementary School announced Sunday that one of its third-grade students has died.

Principal Staci Mortham shared news of the death of third-grader Roxy Proctor on a school Facebook page Sunday evening. Out of respect for Roxy’s family, the school will not release more information about the death, Mortham wrote.

“I know that our Cardinal family always looks for ways to rally around and help our hurting members,” Mortham wrote.

The school says the family had one request for remembering Roxy.

“As a way to honor sweet Roxy, go to someone that you have held a grudge against, and forgive them, for Roxy,” the Facebook post says.

There will be extra staff on Canopy Oaks’ campus to support students and staff as they work through this together, the school says.

“As a Cardinal family, we have experienced many tragic events and situations, and just as we have in the past, we will stand together to support one another during the healing process,” Mortham says. “Thank you for your love to our students and staff and for your constant support of the entire Cardinal Family.”

