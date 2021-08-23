Charles’ Morning Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Aug. 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and a few thunderstorms were moving through portions of the Big Bend earlier Monday morning with the heaviest rain closer to Panama City and eastward to Liberty County. Rain chances will be better for the Big Bend through noon, but the odds will increase across the area during the afternoon and evening. Rain chances overall will be near 70% with highs near 90 on the coast to the lower 90s inland. The risk for rip currents along the Franklin County coast, as of Monday morning, is at a moderate level.

Rain chances will stay up thanks to higher atmospheric moisture, some lift aloft and the typical afternoon daytime heating and small-scale boundary interactions. Highs will stay closer to 90 Tuesday and Wednesday with rain odds between 60% and 70%.

A ridge of high pressure is forecast to move westward into the Carolinas by late week. The ridge will help to lower rain chances, but not remove them. Highs will be in the lower 90s starting Thursday and through the weekend. Rain chances will be between 30% and 40%.

