NFC football team quarantined due to possible COVID exposure, game against Taylor County canceled
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Christian football team has been placed in quarantine following possible exposure to COVID-19, according to Eagles head coach Brent Hill.
Hill says this Friday’s game against Taylor County has been canceled.
NFC opened their season with a victory last week against First Baptist School out of Charleston, South Carolina, 35-23, the first win under Hill as head coach.
Taylor County was set to open their regular season against the Eagles.
