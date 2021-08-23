NFC football team quarantined due to possible COVID exposure, game against Taylor County canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Christian football team has been placed in quarantine following possible exposure to COVID-19, according to Eagles head coach Brent Hill.

Hill says this Friday’s game against Taylor County has been canceled.

NFC opened their season with a victory last week against First Baptist School out of Charleston, South Carolina, 35-23, the first win under Hill as head coach.

Taylor County was set to open their regular season against the Eagles.

