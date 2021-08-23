Advertisement

Police investigation stabbing at Thomasville Walmart

Thomasville Police investigated a Walmart stabbing Sunday.
Thomasville Police investigated a Walmart stabbing Sunday.(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomasville police responded to a report of a man attacking Walmart customers with a machete Sunday night, according to a Facebook post from the agency.

According to the report, a man attacked a woman with a machete, injuring her arm. Other shoppers allegedly intervened, containing the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

The victim was treated for her injuries. Police say the offender is in custody.

TPD believes it’s an isolated incident and there’s no further threat to the public.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced a stricter mask policy after a surge...
‘It’s time to make a change:’ Leon County Schools dropping opt-out for masks after surge in cases
GCSO is looking for a woman connected in a homicide case outside a hospital.
GCSO searching for suspect connected to hospital parking lot homicide
New Bannerman Village development
Residents push back against new Bannerman Village development
Hahira Elementary School
Hahira Elementary School teacher dies
Law enforcement pulled a man from a Liberty County body of water and arrested him for fleeing...
LCSO: wanted man pulled from Liberty County lake after fleeing deputies

Latest News

GCSO is looking for a woman connected in a homicide case outside a hospital.
GCSO searching for suspect connected to hospital parking lot homicide
Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced a stricter mask policy after a surge...
‘It’s time to make a change:’ Leon County Schools dropping opt-out for masks after surge in cases
Showers and a few thunderstorms were moving through the Big Bend Sunday morning, but we could...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 22
At just six-years-old Cheyenne Owens is already perfecting her own menus in the kitchen.
‘Chef Chy’: the little Tallahassee chef slated for a bright future