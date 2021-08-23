Seminole County Schools moving to system-wide distance learning until September

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Seminole County Schools have announced the district will transition to a system-wide distance learning model, beginning Wednesday, until Tuesday, September 7.

SCS says Tuesday will be a “transition day,” and students will not attend school nor have instruction.

Learning, the system says, will resume on Wednesday.

Below are details regarding SCS’ move, including instruction platforms, information on logging in, instruction times, and food services.

Seminole County is the latest South Georgia county to move instruction out of the classroom. Decatur County will also be in distance learning until September 7, Community Christian Academy in Cook County will be distance learning for three weeks while Valdosta City Schools and Cook County Schools will open optional virtual or hybrid learning models soon.

As of Monday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Health is reporting 139 COVID-19 cases in Seminole County over the last two weeks, including a case-per-100K people average of 1,708.

According to state records, 35% of Seminole County is fully vaccinated.

