Advertisement

Sumter Co. prisoner escapes

German escaped Monday from Sumter County Correctional Institute.
German escaped Monday from Sumter County Correctional Institute.(Sumter Co. Sheriff)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A Richmond County man who was in jail in Americus for burglary and drug possession has escaped, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Eric Bryant said that Rodriquez Germany got away from the Sumter County Correctional Institute Monday morning.

He took a gray 2010 Honda Accord with the license plate BA1LEE and made his escape.

Germany is 5′0 and weighs 189 pounds.

If you see him, you’re asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canopy Oaks 3rd-grade student dies
GCSO is looking for a woman connected in a homicide case outside a hospital.
UPDATE: GCSO arrests suspect connected to hospital parking lot homicide
Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced a stricter mask policy after a surge...
‘It’s time to make a change:’ Leon County Schools dropping opt-out for masks after surge in cases
Police have identified the suspect as Malik Thomas.
Thomasville Walmart stabbing suspect identified
Leon County Booking Report: August 22, 2021

Latest News

Valdosta City Schools release latest COVID-19 data
Shooting
1 shot at Valdosta nightclub
Leon County School Board to discuss newly reinstated mask mandate
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police make robbery arrest