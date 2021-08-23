Tallahassee police make robbery arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested someone in connection to a robbery on Disston Street Saturday.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Glynwood Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday about a robbery. The victim on scene told officers the robbery happened at a home in the 1500 block of Disston Street, the press release says.

The victim says they got in an argument with the suspect, who they knew, and the suspect grabbed the victim’s purse and iPhone. At the same time, a gun dropped out of the suspect’s waistband, the victim told police.

“The suspect picked up the gun and pointed it at the victim, threatening to kill them,” the press release says. “Fearing for their life, the victim surrendered their personal items to the suspect, and fled the scene as quickly as possible.”

TPD says officers then found a car matching the suspect vehicle’s description in the 200 block of Americana St. Members from multiple TPD units and Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area and arrested the suspect.

Officers also managed to find the victim’s belongings and a stolen gun on scene, the release says. The suspect faces charges ranging from robbery with a firearm to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the department says.

If you have a tip for TPD, reach out to the department at 850-891-4200 or call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

