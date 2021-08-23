Valdosta City Schools release latest COVID-19 data

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools says over 75 students and 15 employees currently have a positive COVID-19 case.

VCS says the 78 COVID-positive students account for 0.96% of the district’s student body while the 15 positive employees accounts for 1.32% of the VCS staff.

A combined 568 members of the VCS body - 557 students (6.84%) and 11 employees (0.98%) - are currently quarantining due to potential COVID exposure.

Last Friday, VCS announced they would be opening a temporary virtual learning option, citing concerns regarding COVID-19 in the community.

