Advertisement

Valdosta City Schools release latest COVID-19 data

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools says over 75 students and 15 employees currently have a positive COVID-19 case.

VCS says the 78 COVID-positive students account for 0.96% of the district’s student body while the 15 positive employees accounts for 1.32% of the VCS staff.

A combined 568 members of the VCS body - 557 students (6.84%) and 11 employees (0.98%) - are currently quarantining due to potential COVID exposure.

Last Friday, VCS announced they would be opening a temporary virtual learning option, citing concerns regarding COVID-19 in the community.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced a stricter mask policy after a surge...
‘It’s time to make a change:’ Leon County Schools dropping opt-out for masks after surge in cases
GCSO is looking for a woman connected in a homicide case outside a hospital.
UPDATE: GCSO arrests suspect connected to hospital parking lot homicide
Police have identified the suspect as Malik Thomas.
Thomasville Walmart stabbing suspect identified
Leon County Booking Report: August 22, 2021
Law enforcement pulled a man from a Liberty County body of water and arrested him for fleeing...
LCSO: wanted man pulled from Liberty County lake after fleeing deputies

Latest News

Leon County School Board to discuss newly reinstated mask mandate
The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
FDA: Pfizer vaccine meets 'FDA gold standard'
Unvaccinated pregnant women have a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, including...
'It was devastating': Mo. nurse talks losing baby to COVID-19 complications
More than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. over the past week,...
Hospitals filling up nationally amid COVID-19 surge