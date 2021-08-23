‘We’re still going to have to be vigilant’: FAMU President reflects on first day of class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M students are back on campus.

President Dr. Larry Robinson said he was happy to see students wearing their masks indoors. Florida colleges are not requiring masks but are strongly encouraging them.

Robinson says the school’s COVID exposure protocol works on a case-by-case basis.

If a student is exposed, they need to quarantine and get tested. Some students may quarantine in place - in their dorm or off-campus residence. If a student tests positive, then they have to isolate.

Robinson says he spent the morning walking around campus and visiting with students.

“I’ve been very pleased so far,” Robinson said. “We’re still going to have to be vigilant to let them know what we expect of them throughout the semester. One day isn’t going to be sufficient to get us through this. You really have to keep your nose to the ground and continue to adhere to those practices every single day.”

Robinson stressed that vaccination is the best line of defense in stopping the spread of COVID. Both students and community members have access to FAMU’s vaccination site.

He also said the school has approximately 36 rooms set aside for isolation and quarantine purposes. He just hopes they won’t have to use all of them.

