Berrien County Schools moving to virtual learning

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - Berrien County Schools announced the district is moving to virtual classes for all students beginning Thursday. Students from PreK through 12th grade will learn virtually from August 26 until Sept. 3, the district says.

The district says it is making this move “due to the current circumstances with COVID.”

As of Tuesday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 126 cases of coronavirus in Berrien County over the last two weeks, including a case-per-100K people average of 654.

DPH says Berrien County is 25% fully vaccinated.

Superintendent Robin Marcrum says schools will issue Chromebooks to students who need one on Tuesday, August 24 and Wednesday, August 25.

Students will return to in-person learning on Sept. 3, the district’s website says.

All district and school offices will stay open during the virtual learning period, the district says.

We are committed to providing our students a safe learning environment with the best guidance and recommendations from our public health authorities. We will continue monitoring the situation and keep you informed,” Marcrum says.

Several other school systems in South Georgia have made the pivot to virtual learning this school year. Seminole County announced Monday night its students would move out of the classroom on Wednesday, August 25. Schools in Decatur County will be in distance learning until Sept. 7. Community Christian Academy in Cook County has three weeks of distance learning on the schedule.

Valdosta City Schools and Cook County Schools will open optional virtual or hybrid models soon.

