Advertisement

Caught on camera: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark at S.C. beach

By Kristin Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by her.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canopy Oaks Elementary School
Canopy Oaks 3rd-grade student dies
GCSO is looking for a woman connected in a homicide case outside a hospital.
UPDATE: GCSO arrests suspect connected to hospital parking lot homicide
Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced a stricter mask policy after a surge...
‘It’s time to make a change:’ Leon County Schools dropping opt-out for masks after surge in cases
Police have identified the suspect as Malik Thomas.
Thomasville Walmart stabbing suspect identified
Leon County Booking Report: August 22, 2021

Latest News

New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist
Lots of eyes are on Leon County School leaders this week following Sunday’s mask requirement...
Leon County School Board discusses reinstituted mask mandate ahead of Tuesday’s meeting
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul to become NY’s first female governor as Cuomo exits