City of Thomasville expands masking requirements

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Masks are required for more people in more places across Thomasville now that City Manager Alan Carson has announced expanded protocols for all city buildings.

Previously, masks were only required for people who were unvaccinated when entering city-owned buildings. However, with recent cases climbing to nearly 450 in the last two weeks, officials said change is important.

Carson shared an update on Facebook explaining that COVID cases and the low vaccination rate in the county will now cause everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, to mask up while in city-owned buildings.

Please click below to view the latest COVID-19 update video from City Manager Alan Carson regarding recently implemented... Posted by City of Thomasville, GA - Government on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

“Anytime you enter a city-owned building, municipal building, downtown building. Anything that the city owns and operates, public safety, you’ll be required to wear a mask. Even if you’ve been vaccinated. Our employees will also be mandated to wear a mask as well whether they have been vaccinated or not,” said Carson.

These safety precautions will hopefully help the city continue to operate and provide critical services throughout the community. In addition to the mask update the September 3 First Friday concert has been postponed in an effort to mitigate growing cases as well. Officials said the sip and stroll on the other hand, is expected to still go on as planned.

Carson said the city is trying to improve the vaccination rate, by still encouraging the community to consider being vaccinated.

