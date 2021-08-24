Advertisement

Court must reconsider convicted Colquitt Co. killer’s appeal

Alexander Woods III will have his appeal reconsidered.
Alexander Woods III will have his appeal reconsidered.(GA DOC)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that the Colquitt County Superior Court must reconsider its ruling that denied a convicted mass murder’s motion for a new trial and that he didn’t have an effective lawyer.

Alexander Woods III was convicted of five counts of malice murder and given five consecutive life sentences for his role in the killing of the Resendez family in Colquitt County in 2004.

Jerry Johnny Thompson, who is serving a life sentence for murder, testified that Woods was the shooter in the murders, and Woods’ new lawyers contend that Thompson had reason to implicate Woods to avoid that death penalty.

No timetable was given for a new hearing in Colquitt Superior Court.

To read the full opinion from the Georgia Supreme Court, click here.

