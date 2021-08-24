Advertisement

Decatur County Schools to start two-week digital learning Tuesday

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - In Decatur County, schools were shuttered on Monday as county-wide digital learning ramps up on Tuesday.

The district announced Friday that COVID-related staffing shortages forced the move to all-digital learning. The move is set to last two weeks.

Monday was a transition day to get parents and students ready to hop online, but one mom says it’s a tight turnaround sure to confuse some parents, but the district had little choice.

“Nobody wants to have this happen but everybody is caught between a rock and a hard place,” said Decatur County parent Sarah Maxwell. “If there’s not enough staff, there’s nothing they can do about it. At the same time, leaving for two weeks, it’s a never-ending cycle. It’s still going to happen when we come back.”

Maxwell has several kids in different age groups. She says last year’s digital learning was a struggle, so she’s opting for paper learning over the next two weeks to smooth things over.

