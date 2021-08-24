‘Excited but anxious’: Florida State students gear up for first day of classes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a year of gathering restrictions, mask mandates and remote learning, thousands of college students are back in Tallahassee.

Florida State University, Florida A&M University and Tallahassee Community College all started classes Monday.

While many FSU students are excited to be back on campus, some are anxious about attending in-person classes amid rising COVID cases.

“My major concern is that cases will rise later on due to people not wearing masks,” Kalecia McNeal, an FSU student, said. “So we might just have to revert back to online format.”

McNeal says she did relax a bit after seeing everyone in her class was wearing a mask.

Florida State is offering free COVID testing throughout the semester. If a student tests positive, they have to isolate immediately.

“We are now offering isolation beds to students who live on campus so that they can isolate safely,” VP of Student Affairs Amy Hecht said. “And our students off campus are either staying in their apartments or going home.”

Hecht says they have less than 80 isolation beds on campus. None have been used yet.

The university is encouraging but not requiring students to disclose their vaccination status. So far FSU says it’s received nearly 10,000 vaccine card submissions.

Regardless of vaccine status, the school does expect students to wear masks indoors to keep themselves and others safe.

”With the precautions I’ve been taking, I can hope I won’t have to be quarantined,” student Joshua Shwartz said. “I’ve been wearing my mask and trying to keep my distance.”

Shwartz said in his first class of the day, only about 60% or 70% of his peers were wearing masks.

