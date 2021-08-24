Advertisement

Kemp deploys National Guard to Phoebe

Trained personnel will also be deployed to other hospitals across the state
Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations
Phoebe will be expanding vaccinations(PPMH)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has authorized the deployment of the National Guard to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to assist the staff amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with Phoebe, the Georgia National Guard, Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health will assist other hospitals throughout the state.

A total of 105 personnel will deploy to hospitals throughout the state.

Those hospitals are:

  • Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville
  • Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta
  • Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah
  • Navicent Health, Macon
  • Grady Hospital, Atlanta
  • Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville
  • Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins

“These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said. “This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canopy Oaks Elementary School
Canopy Oaks 3rd-grade student dies
Police have identified the suspect as Malik Thomas.
Thomasville Walmart stabbing suspect identified
GCSO is looking for a woman connected in a homicide case outside a hospital.
UPDATE: GCSO arrests suspect connected to hospital parking lot homicide
Seminole County Schools moving to system-wide distance learning until September
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Lyndon Dawson (left) and Jamien Davis (right) died...
Victims identified in Monday night Monticello shooting

Latest News

The Rickards Raiders host the Leon Lions at Gene Cox Stadium in a Tallahassee showdown.
Leon cancels season opener against Rickards due to lack of available players due to COVID-19
Sheena Thomas has new tools to keep her kindergarteners learning!
Community Classroom: Sabal Palm Elementary's Sheena Thomas
FILE PHOTO: Students who need Chromebooks can get them at their school on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Berrien County Schools moving to virtual learning
Emmabella Rudd talks about how her work with diabetes led to receiving the Diana Award.
FSU student’s life work recognized with prestigious Diana Award