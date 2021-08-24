Leon cancels season opener against Rickards due to lack of available players due to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon High School’s season-opening football game against Rickards has been canceled, according to Lions head coach Garrett Jahn.

Jahn says only 14 Lion players would be eligible to participate in Friday’s game due to either positive COVID-19 tests or COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

“The decision is not an easy one, but one that I believe protects the health and safety of both teams involved,” Jahn said. “I want to limit any further spread and believe this gives us the best chance to play games in the weeks to come.”

At the time of this story’s publication, Leon County Schools reported 23 students currently out due to a positive COVID test and another 36 quarantining due to possible exposure at Leon High.

Leon/Rickards is the first Leon County Schools football game to be put on pause due to COVID-19 this season. On Monday, North Florida Christian head coach Brent Hill said the Eagles team has been put into quarantine and Friday’s JV game against Taylor County had been canceled.

