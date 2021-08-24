Leon County School Board discusses reinstituted mask mandate ahead of Tuesday’s meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lots of eyes are on Leon County School leaders this week following Sunday’s mask requirement announcement from Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

Hanna announced the removal of the opt-out for K-8 parents, a topic of discussion at Monday afternoon’s school board agenda workshop and potentially setting up for a heated school board meeting on Tuesday.

Across the community, the debate over masks in schools has been split and members of the Leon County School Board are no different.

Add in a tragedy in the district over the weekend and it made for an even more difficult topic of conversation.

Just 24 hours after Hanna made a surprise reversal in mask policy, he was behind the mic at the district’s agenda workshop, defending his move defying the governor.

“I know we have an obligation to uphold the law, but we have a greater obligation to provide for the safety, health and welfare for the children that are under our care,” he said.

But beneath the sense of urgency, a tragedy as well.

“I couldn’t wait after what happened Saturday morning,” Hanna continued, referring to the death of a third-grade student at Canopy Oaks Elementary.

The cause of death was not shared publicly, but Hanna said it greatly influenced his mask decision.

“It broke my heart,” he said.

The news of the death prompted similar condolences from the school board.

“My heart especially goes out to the family of the child we lost over the weekend, I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” said Alva Striplin.

But, Striplin also shared some concern for the district’s mask move, concerned about family whiplash.

“Changes are inevitable, as we said we would pivot and we’re watching numbers and we’re doing what we need to,” she said. “That are parents are exhausted and children are confused.”

“I know you feel deeply and strongly about the way you feel for the right reasons that you feel them,” said Dee Dee Rasmussen, who joined the meeting over Zoom.

But, Rasmussen also expressed some concern about the legal standing of the board.

“If he’s [Hanna’s] taking actions under delegated authority then we’re tacitly agreeing with him,” she said.

She also hinted she may offer a motion Tuesday night to scale back the mandate.

Rosanne Wood, Darryl Jones and the board’s chair, Joy Bowen, all praised Hanna’s move, setting the stage for a notable Tuesday night.

This week is a pivotal one for the district: Not only Tuesday’s meeting, but the Leon County court battle happening involving all parts of the Governor’s Executive order on banning mask mandates across the state, a topic that came up Monday as well.

The district is closely watching what the judge there rules.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.