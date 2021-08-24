Leon DOH opens two new COVID-19 testing sites, citing increasing demand and positive cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Department of Health has opened two new COVID-19 testing sites, in partnership with Nomi Health.

According to the Leon County Emergency Information Portal, the weekly percent of positive cases is now at 15.9%.

The two new sites do not require appointments, but you can pre-register your information here to make the process faster.

DOH is offering PCR tests, with results within 24 hours, and antigen tests upon request, with results in 20 to 40 minutes.

All results will be e-mailed; those getting tested should remain in their vehicle, and do not need to wait onsite for results. Masks are recommended for everyone at the site.

Tests are limited to one per person, per day; however, if a person tests positive in a rapid antigen test, staff can conduct a PCR test that day.

Claudia Blackburn, DOH’s Leon Health Officer, wrote in a statement: “With increasing positive cases, symptomatic individuals need to get tested as soon as possible to avoid further exposures. DOH Leon has contracted with Nomi Health, a COVID-19 testing and vaccination provider, to offer testing in support of the higher demand for testing.”

Each site is open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

On Monday, the site at 2965 Municipal Way opened, and on Tuesday, the site at Huntington Oaks Plaza, or 3840 North Monroe Street, opened.

Each site can perform up to 2,600 tests each day; 128 rapid antigen tests and 3 PCR tests were conducted at the Municipal Way site on Monday.

