Tallahassee faith leaders and elected officials urge DeSantis to lift order banning mask mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee faith-based leaders and elected officials are pleading with Governor Ron DeSantis to lift his executive order banning mask mandates.

Tuesday’s news conference comes on the heels of Leon County School’s decision to require masks for students K-8th, as well as the deaths of two young children within a month.

Many speakers during the press conference applauded superintendent Rocky Hanna’s decision to require masks for younger children who are still ineligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We must put the health of our children above the politics and petty differences,” said Reverend R.B. Holmes.

“Why play with one bullet in a gun to kill a child? That’s what we are doing if we continue the way we’re going, their blood is going to be on our hands,” said Pastor Judy Mandrell.

City officials are now looking to the state to allow them to do what they say is best for their community.

Mayor Dailey and Leon County commission chair, Rick Minor are urging Governor DeSantis to allow local governments to issue their own mask mandates.

“Home rule authority is a foundation of the Florida Constitution that allows all 411 municipalities and 67 counties and 67 school districts to make local choices for what’s best for local communities. Please allow us, the government closet to the people to make the decisions,” said Mayor Dailey.

However, many speakers did not mince words against DeSantis and his executive order.

“So not only are we effecting them by not requiring them to have masks to affect their health, but now you’re going to take away money for their funding and for their education as well,” said Mutaqee Akbar, president of the Tallahassee NAACP.

“The lives of those teachers, bus drivers, and all of those folks who are in danger because of your politics,” said Tallahassee city commissioner, Dianne Williams-Cox.

Mayor Dailey says more than 330 people have died in Leon County due to COVID-19 and he is urging everyone who is eligible to get their vaccine and continue wearing face coverings.

Leon County officials are asking the governor to not politicize and put the safety of children first.

“Please let’s put politics aside, let’s do what’s right for our kids. If there is anything upon which we can cast aside politics and work together, it’s for our kids,” said Leon County chairman, Rick Minor.

WCTV did reach out to Governor DeSantis’ office for comment. A spokesperson for the governor writes:

“Governor DeSantis follows the science and data, which is why he promotes vaccination to prevent serious illness from COVID-19 and monoclonal antibody treatments for high-risk individuals who do test positive, because clinical trials and empirical evidence show a significant alleviation of symptoms and decreased risk of hospitalization. Mask mandates simply do not have the same scientific basis. With that said, the Governor does believe that every parent should have the freedom to make choices for their own children, so parents in Florida do have the right to choose that their own kids wear masks to school, even though the risks and benefits are not fully understood yet. Anecdotally, some children do not have problems wearing masks 8 hours a day, but others do. Every child is different, and Governor DeSantis opposes “one size fits all” mandates.”

