TCC recruits adjunct professors to meet demand for in-person classes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College is recruiting adjunct professors as more students are opting for in-person instruction this semester.

The college is seeking adjunct professors for English, math, biology and nursing.

TCC has seen about a three percent increase in enrollment from last year.

The school has several different learning options, including in-person, hybrid, live Zoom instruction and asynchronous online learning. Face-to-face classes have been filling up the fastest.

With social distancing requirements limiting the number of students who can fit in a classroom, TCC has to keep these in-person classes smaller than a Zoom classroom.

“We are seeing more students wanting to come back,” Calandra Stringer, provost and VP for academic affairs, said. “Students are ready to be in person, they’re ready to hit the ground running, so we’re doing everything we can to make sure we’re meeting students where they are.”

Stringer says the college is working hard to ensure that any student who wants to attend a face-to-face class has the opportunity to do so.

She encourages anyone who has a master’s degree in English, math, biology or nursing to give TCC a call. The school is looking for professors to start working this week.

