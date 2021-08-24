TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash reported at intersection of South Adams and Bragg streets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says there was a crash at the intersection of South Adams and Bragg streets Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2:15 p.m., all lanes on S. Adams St. between Paul Russell Road and Four Points Way were closed as officers worked to clear the area.

TPD said drivers should avoid the area.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available. — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) August 24, 2021

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.