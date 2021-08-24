Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash reported at intersection of South Adams and Bragg streets

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says there was a crash at the intersection of South Adams and Bragg streets Tuesday afternoon.

As of 2:15 p.m., all lanes on S. Adams St. between Paul Russell Road and Four Points Way were closed as officers worked to clear the area.

TPD said drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather more details.

