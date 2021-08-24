Two injured in Monticello shooting, Jefferson County deputies investigating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting Monday evening on East Clark Avenue in Monticello.

Sheriff Mac McNeill could not confirm how badly the two people were injured but did tell WCTV the shooting happened just after 6 p.m.

He also said the scene was widespread and that he expected his department to be on scene for several hours.

This is a developing story. WCTV has a reporter heading to the scene.

