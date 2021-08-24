Advertisement

Two injured in Monticello shooting, Jefferson County deputies investigating

(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting Monday evening on East Clark Avenue in Monticello.

Sheriff Mac McNeill could not confirm how badly the two people were injured but did tell WCTV the shooting happened just after 6 p.m.

He also said the scene was widespread and that he expected his department to be on scene for several hours.

This is a developing story. WCTV has a reporter heading to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canopy Oaks Elementary School
Canopy Oaks 3rd-grade student dies
GCSO is looking for a woman connected in a homicide case outside a hospital.
UPDATE: GCSO arrests suspect connected to hospital parking lot homicide
Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced a stricter mask policy after a surge...
‘It’s time to make a change:’ Leon County Schools dropping opt-out for masks after surge in cases
Police have identified the suspect as Malik Thomas.
Thomasville Walmart stabbing suspect identified
Leon County Booking Report: August 22, 2021

Latest News

Masks are required for more people in more places across Thomasville now that City Manager Alan...
City of Thomasville expands masking reqiurements
TCC first day of class
TCC recruits adjunct professors to meet demand for in-person classes
FSU first day of classes
‘Excited but anxious’: Florida State students gear up for first day of classes
‘Excited but anxious’: Florida State students gear up for first day of classes