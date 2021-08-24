Advertisement

Two school busses crash in Alachua County, FHP is investigating

Police are investigating two school bus crashes in Alachua County
By WCJB Staff and Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two school busses crashed in Alachua County Tuesday morning.

Gainesville Police officers say late Tuesday morning a semi-truck was traveling northbound on Southeast 11th Street and the school bus was traveling westbound on Southeast 4th Avenue when the crash happened.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Earlier Tuesday morning, a school bus and a car crashed in Hawthorne. It happened just after 7 a.m. on Southeast 162nd Avenue and Highway 301 South.

There were 14 students and one driver on the bus, none of them were hurt. Both the driver and the passenger in the car were severely injured and taken to the hospital.

Traffic was blocked for hours while FHP homicide investigators were on scene.

