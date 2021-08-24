Advertisement

WATCH: Leon County School Board holds meeting after mask mandate reversal

Leon County School Board meeting August 24, 2021
Leon County School Board meeting August 24, 2021(Jacob Murphey | WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School Board is hosting a school board meeting two days after Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced the removal of non-medical opt-outs for a county-wide mask mandate for grades K-8.

Once again, masking is expected to be at the forefront of the discussion. Ahead of the meeting, a group of parents protested the new mandate outside, saying it’s violating state law.

You can watch tonight’s school board meeting below or by clicking here.

