WATCH: Leon County School Board holds meeting after mask mandate reversal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School Board is hosting a school board meeting two days after Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced the removal of non-medical opt-outs for a county-wide mask mandate for grades K-8.

Once again, masking is expected to be at the forefront of the discussion. Ahead of the meeting, a group of parents protested the new mandate outside, saying it’s violating state law.

HAPPENING NOW: What could be a contentious @LeonSchools board meeting about to start. Parents are protesting outside the building, claiming the district violated state law @WCTV pic.twitter.com/rYBE0SE0nN — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) August 24, 2021

You can watch tonight's school board meeting below or by clicking here.

