WATCH: Leon County School Board holds meeting after mask mandate reversal
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School Board is hosting a school board meeting two days after Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced the removal of non-medical opt-outs for a county-wide mask mandate for grades K-8.
Once again, masking is expected to be at the forefront of the discussion. Ahead of the meeting, a group of parents protested the new mandate outside, saying it’s violating state law.
You can watch tonight’s school board meeting below or by clicking here.
