‘A bright light’: Leon County honors EMT who passed away from COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County honored one of its own on Wednesday in a Memorial Service at Tom Brown Park. 46-year-old Randy Williams was a Leon County EMT who passed away from COVID-19 on August 11.

Williams is the first County employee to pass away from the virus.

Friends and family described Williams as “a bright light” and “a man of faith.”

They said he could bring sunshine to anyone on the darkest of days.

Williams’ uncle, Nathaniel Gallon Junior, spoke at the service.

“He was always a smiley child,” said Gallon. “He enjoyed bike riding, especially on the trial and in the park.”

Gallon said Williams had a positive attitude all the time.

“There was no difference in who was hurt and how they was hurt,” said Gallon. “Everybody got the same smile and care from Randy.”

Co-workers and supervisors said Williams’ joyful and caring nature made him a perfect fit for an EMT career.

“People call us at their worst time, and when someone shows up and they can make that personal connection, they’re going to do a great job for them,” said CMS Chief Chadbrams. “If there were more people like Randy, the world would certainly be a better place.”

Williams had a bachelor’s degree from Flagler University and earned his EMT certification at TCC in 2010. After working at Capital Regional Medical Center and in Wakulla County, he became a Leon County EMT in 2016.

Williams responded to almost 5,000 calls in his five years on the job. He received multiple awards and recognitions, including one for resuscitating a patient in cardiac arrest.

His dedication continued through the pandemic.

“When a pandemic is raging all over the City, the County, the state, the country, even the world, first responders, we’re still out there taking care of our neighbors,” said one speaker.

“I want to acknowledge the critical role our County paramedics and EMTs serve to keep us safe, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” added County Commission Chair Rick Minor.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.