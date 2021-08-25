Advertisement

Defensive End Josh Griffis no long with Florida State Football

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Defensive end Josh Griffis is no longer with the Florida State football program.

The Starke, Fla. native posted to his Twitter page that he was leaving Wednesday afternoon.

Griffis, a redshirt freshman, signed with the Seminoles in 2019 as a 247Sports composite three-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, flipping back to the ‘Noles after a brief flirtation with Louisville.

He played in seven contests for the Garnet and Gold in 2020 including the season opener against Georgia Tech where he recorded two tackles, a career-high. Griffis made just two more tackles in his brief time at Florida State, one for loss against Miami and another in the Tribe’s final game against Duke.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivermectin is a dewormer used to treat parasitic infections in livestock.
Thomasville doctor offering “ivermectin therapy” for COVID, counter to FDA guidelines
Seminole County Schools moving to system-wide distance learning until September
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Lyndon Dawson (left) and Jamien Davis (right) died...
Victims identified in Monday night Monticello shooting
(AP)
One dead after crash at intersection of South Adams Street and Bragg Drive
Canopy Oaks Elementary School
Canopy Oaks 3rd-grade student dies

Latest News

Chubba Purdy
FSU Camp observations: Up and down day for offense, strong secondary play and more
Florida A&M University announced Wednesday it has selected Mira Lowe as the new dean for its...
FAMU names Mira Lowe new dean of Journalism and Graphic Communication school
Travis Jay
Travis Jay discusses transition to cornerback, playing near home and more
Mike Norvell recaps Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Mike Norvell recaps Wednesday’s practice