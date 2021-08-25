Defensive End Josh Griffis no long with Florida State Football

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Defensive end Josh Griffis is no longer with the Florida State football program.

The Starke, Fla. native posted to his Twitter page that he was leaving Wednesday afternoon.

pic.twitter.com/ZBkBudsBqd — B I G C O U N T R Y 🤠 (@joshgriffis_) August 25, 2021

Griffis, a redshirt freshman, signed with the Seminoles in 2019 as a 247Sports composite three-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, flipping back to the ‘Noles after a brief flirtation with Louisville.

He played in seven contests for the Garnet and Gold in 2020 including the season opener against Georgia Tech where he recorded two tackles, a career-high. Griffis made just two more tackles in his brief time at Florida State, one for loss against Miami and another in the Tribe’s final game against Duke.

