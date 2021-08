INGREDIENTS

2 large cucumbers, sliced in 1/2″ slices

12 small cherry tomatoes, halved

2 scallions, sliced

1 Tbsp. fresh dill, chopped

2 Tbsp. Rice Wine Vinegar

3 Tbsp. Olive Oil

1/2 tsp. sea salt

METHOD

Mix dressing ingredients, pour over veggies. Refrigerate for up to three hours before serving.

