FSU Camp observations: Up and down day for offense, strong secondary play and more

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of the top offseason storylines surrounding Florida State football is the ongoing quarterback competition among veterans Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton, as well as a pair of talented second-year signal callers in Tate Rodemaker and Chubba Purdy.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell has been noncommittal about the competition throughout the offseason, but after the team’s second scrimmage of preseason camp last Sunday, he said that they are getting closer to naming a starter.

The Seminoles are in their final week of preseason camp and have started to implement some of their game plan for Notre Dame. They will host the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish at Doak Campbell Stadium in 11 days. Norvell was asked about the quarterback situation once again after Wednesday’s practice and responded by saying that Florida State should have a much clearer idea once they enter game week.

“We’re going to continue to evaluate that,” Norvell said. “As a staff, we’ll have probably a very good plan going into next week of what we want it to look like. But at the end of the day, it’s always a constant competition. If there was just one piece of it, it would probably be a bit easier.

“We’ve got some talented guys, guys that are competing at a high level. We’re going to continue to see that as we progress through. If we make a decision early, we’ll announce it.”

Milton and Travis seem to be the two favorites to start for the season opener. Both have had impressive moments throughout the offseason and have made strong cases for the job. However, as preseason camp has progressed, Purdy and Rodemaker have also received extensive reps with the starters too, and Norvell is pleased with how the two younger quarterbacks have performed. Still, it would be a surprise if Norvell doesn’t give the nod to one of the two veterans in Week 1.

Milton, in particular, has had a much lighter workload over the past couple of weeks after he and Travis took the vast majority of snaps in the early stages of camp. Milton just began playing at full speed again this past spring after suffering a career-threatening leg injury with UCF in 2018. Norvell says Milton’s reduced snap count is not a cause for concern.

“At this time, we’re still going through our process of evaluating where things are for the competition here in Week 1,” Norvell said when asked about Milton. “McKenzie, we’ve had a very specific plan for him of what we want to see and what we want to do.

“Once again, we have all intents and purposes that each person that’s practicing, not just McKenzie, but all the quarterbacks, we feel very good about our health and availability for Week 1. Pretty remarkable just the things that he’s been able to do coming off that injury a few years back. Excited about what this year’s going to be for him.”

Now to some observations from Wednesday’s practice:

-Of the four scholarship quarterbacks, Travis has probably been the most consistent performer throughout camp, but Wednesday might have been his most erratic practice of the preseason. He made a handful of excellent throws, highlighted by a goal line fade for a touchdown to Malik McClain early in the day and a perfect throw down the right sideline dropped right in the bucket to Ontaria Wilson against the scout team later in practice. However, during 1-on-1s between the receivers and defensive backs, he made a poor throw on a quick out to his left that was undercut and intercepted by Sidney Williams. Later in the drill, he was well off the mark on two end zone throws to Cam McDonald and Keyshawn Helton. He also had a rough sequence during 7-on-7s in the red zone where he missed high on three consecutive passes.

-Purdy had another solid day throwing the ball overall. He connected on a couple of deep shots, showing off the big arm that made him a blue-chip prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. Because Purdy was sidelined with shoulder issues for most of last season, he didn’t have many opportunities to showcase his skillset. He’s been healthy all offseason and has routinely made some impressive plays both with his arm and his legs. Norvell said after practice that having a healthy offseason has made a ‘night and day’ difference already for Purdy. He looks like he could be FSU’s quarterback of the future.

-One of the best throws of the day came from Rodemaker, who dropped a dime into tight coverage for Markeston Douglas on a corner route towards the left sideline. Rodemaker continues to improve and has seemingly made a terrific throw or two every practice.

-The chemistry developing between Travis and McDonald has been noticeable recently. When the quarterbacks and receivers ran through routes early in practice, McDonald was consistently paired with Travis. The two had great timing on every single rep they did together. Travis has also looked in his big tight end’s direction often once Florida State gets down into the red zone. McDonald is an excellent athlete at 6-foot-4, 242 pounds and has flashed quite a bit as a downfield receiving threat. He’ll be a nice security blanket for whoever is playing quarterback.

-Jermaine Johnson continues to be a wrecking ball off the edge. The Georgia transfer has often lived in the FSU backfield and has blown up plays before they even get started. Between Travis’ elusiveness in the pocket and defenders not being permitted to hit quarterbacks in practice, it’s sometimes difficult to gauge the impact pass rushers make during practice, However, there were at least two plays Wednesday that Johnson would have registered a sack in a real game. In one play during 11-on-11s, Johnson blew past offensive tackle Lloyd Willis on the edge and would have easily dragged Travis down if it were a game, but the play was allowed to continue and it instead resulted in a long completion to Wyatt Rector.

-Rector and fellow tight end Preston Daniel both had nice days catching the ball. Rector hauled in multiple deep throws from Travis and a short touchdown pass from Purdy, while Daniel also caught a touchdown from Purdy during goal-to-go simulations early in practice. In addition, both drew Norvell’s ire on separate plays where a pass was a bit high and each of them halfheartedly tried to make a one-handed catch rather than going up with both.

-McClain had a couple of catches for touchdowns on back shoulder fades during the scrimmage portions of practice. The true freshman is a big target at 6-foot-4, 201 pounds and might already have the best catch radius and ball skills of any receiver on the Florida State roster. He might not be a starter immediately but the former four-star prospect will absolutely see the field early. At the very least, he should immediately be a nice red zone target.

-There were some good moments sprinkled throughout the morning, but Wednesday was not the sharpest practice overall for Florida State’s offense. Centers Maurice Smith and Baveon Johnson both had issues snapping the ball at times, which made life difficult. There were also multiple drops during scrimmages, the worst of which by Jordan Young and Joshua Burrell on beautifully thrown deep balls where they were wide open and would have been touchdowns if caught.

-The best offensive player for Florida State on Wednesday was running back Treshaun Ward, who continues to push for a significant role this fall. He had three different long runs where he patiently waited for a hole to open before making a quick cut upfield for a big gain. The former walk-on who was put on scholarship this spring has been one of the best stories of the offseason for Florida State.

-Two of the long runs by Ward were made possible by a nice hole up front created by a pair of freshmen offensive linemen in Bryson Estes and Ira Henry III.

-The Seminoles’ secondary had an outstanding day of practice, headlined by Meiko Dotson. He had an interception on Purdy during 7-on-7s and added a couple of nice pass breakups. The couple of completions he did allow were tightly contested. Redshirt freshman Caleb Blake also made a nice play in the red zone, going up high and swatting away a goal line fade from the taller Burrell. Brendan Gant later delivered a big hit on Jordan Wilson in the flat to force an incompletion. Further, there were a number of times during scrimmages where quarterbacks were either sacked or had to scramble after holding onto the ball for multiple seconds because the coverage downfield provided no throwing lanes.

-Other than a few explosive plays on the ground from Ward, the FSU offensive line struggled against the Seminoles’ defensive front. Johnson was active as usual off the edge and Alabama A&M transfer Marcus Cushnie had a couple of QB hurries, along with a tackle for loss. Cornerback Kevin Knowles had a sack on a blitz where nobody along the offensive line picked him up. One of the most impressive plays of the day was when Malcolm Ray ran by Smith up the middle and chased Travis out to his left all the way to the sideline for a minimal gain. Ray has about 80 pounds on Travis but ran with him step for step.

-Punter is a position that nobody is going to talk about because a team needing to use its punter often is likely the result of an incompetent offense. That being said, it is difficult to ignore the work Alex Mastromanno is doing this preseason. During a brief punt coverage drill, he had back-to-back punts that were about as good as it gets. The first one traveled about 55 yards in the air while he was backed up against his own goal line. The ball was then moved up to his own 45 and Mastromanno proceeded to down his next punt inside the 5. He is going to be a major weapon on special teams for Florida State.

-Former FSU quarterback E.J. Manuel was at Wednesday’s practice with the ACC Network, as a part of the network’s tour to preseason camps around the conference. Manuel played for the Seminoles from 2009-2012 and went 25-6 as a starter, the third-most wins in school history. He led Florida State to an ACC title and Orange Bowl win in 2012 and was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

-After FSU’s stretching routine at the beginning of practice, Norvell raced defensive tackle Robert Cooper to the opposite goal line, covering about 60 yards of distance. Norvell won by a few inches. Norvell has quickly earned a reputation for being a very hands-on head coach. He’s often been seen participating in individual drills as a demonstration and has provided high energy throughout the offseason. The race with Cooper was another entertaining example. It remains to be seen if Norvell is the coach who brings Florida State back to national prominence, but he has clearly instilled a level of enthusiasm within the program that has not been seen in several years.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.