GHSA ordered to hold another hearing for suspended Valdosta High football player

Georgia High School Association
Georgia High School Association(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes County Superior Court judge has ordered the Georgia High School Association to hold another hearing for Valdosta High’s Ty’Li Lewis.

Court documents state the GHSA was in violation when it failed to notify Lewis of a hearing prior to suspending him from the 2021 football season.

“The Court finds that the Valdosta High School is a member of the Georgia High School Association. A contract exists between Valdosta High School and the Georgia High School Association. The Court further finds that (Lewis) is a third-party beneficiary to said contract, and therefore all remedies and rights bestowed upon Valdosta High School are also available to (Lewis).”

Superior County of Lowndes County State of Georgia

The court has ordered the GHSA to hold another hearing within 20 days from Aug. 25. The order goes on to state that “whatever decision is issued by the GHSA after said hearing shall not be appealable to this Court.”

This decision comes after an emergency hearing earlier this month where Lewis’s attorney, William Godfrey, said Lewis was not recruited by Rush Propst and did not violate GHSA bylaws.

Godfrey said their ultimate hope is the GHSA reverses its decision.

“Well, we are excited about the win, so to speak, that the judge saw the merits of our case and ruled in our favor. The family is still feeling uncertain at this time, having to go back to the GHSA. But, I’m hopeful that the GHSA will see the merits of Ty’Li’s case and hopefully rule in such a way that he will be able to compete his senior season with Valdosta High,” said Godfrey.

GHSA officials said they plan to comply with the court order.

Here is a look at the court order:

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

