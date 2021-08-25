‘Our alarming numbers speak for themselves’: K-8 mask mandate to stay, for now, following Leon County School Board meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emotions ran high Tuesday night at the Leon County School Board meeting with hours of public comment over a mask mandate that isn’t going anywhere for now.

Tuesday’s meeting lasted more than four and a half hours, with nearly all of it spent debating whether parents of K-8 students should have the choice to mask their children.

The topic came to a close when board member DeeDee Rasmussen asked or a motion to direct Superintendent Rocky Hanna to change the district’s new mask policy to fall in line with state law.

That motion failed, three to two, but not before an exhausting journey to get there.

Hanna was the first to speak, using the time to defend his decision for the third time in three days.

“Our alarming numbers speak for themselves,” he said. “When two children are wearing masks, they are more safe than one.”

He then held up a letter claiming support from 90% of Tallahassee pediatricians.

“I will believe these doctors and the science and the healthcare people in Leon County before I’m going to believe anyone else,” he continued.

Next came public comment. Many who spoke targeted the mandate, preaching parent’s rights.

”I don’t know if anybody is here tonight to change your mind,” one speaker said. “I think we’re here tonight to point out you’re breaking the law.”

”Please, stand for the law, and reject the unlawful mandate our superintendent forced on us.”

A minority took to the podium to offer thanks.

”You have responded to data showing rampant spread, thank you!” one commenter said.

”You are demonstrating great leadership, courage, compassion, and humanity,” added another.

Finally came a chance for the board members themselves to react.

Rosanne Wood remaining steadfast in her support for a mandate.

“I believe it’s my moral and ethical obligation to do everything as one member and one power to protect our children,” she said.

One statistic brought up during the meeting: The number of parents opting out of masks was about 3,000, or 10% of the district.

