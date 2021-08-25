Tallahassee man on trial for 2018 murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Testimony is now underway in the murder trial of Terrelle Price-Brown.

He and his husband, Jessie Price-Brown, are both accused of killing Derek Parks in July 2018 and dumping his body in Americus, Georgia.

Arrest papers say the Price-Browns are a married couple who met Parks through a gay dating app called Grinder.

Prosecutors contend the two killed Parks in his Tallahassee apartment, rolled him up in the living room carpet and put him in the back of a U-Haul before driving across state lines to dump his body.

Arrest papers say Parks was likely strangled with a belt, which was still around his neck when his remains were found nearly two months after he disappeared.

Police contend the Price-Brown’s pawned several of Parks’ belongings and continued to drive his car after killing him. The car and the men were ultimately tracked down in Virginia.

Terrelle Price-Brown is the only one on trial for murder right now. The trial began Tuesday with opening statements and is expected to last through Friday.

