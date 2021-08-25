Advertisement

Tallahassee man on trial for 2018 murder

He and his husband, Jessie Price-Brown, are both accused of killing Derek Parks in July 2018...
He and his husband, Jessie Price-Brown, are both accused of killing Derek Parks in July 2018 and dumping his body in Americus, Georgia.(Leon Co. Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Testimony is now underway in the murder trial of Terrelle Price-Brown.

He and his husband, Jessie Price-Brown, are both accused of killing Derek Parks in July 2018 and dumping his body in Americus, Georgia.

Arrest papers say the Price-Browns are a married couple who met Parks through a gay dating app called Grinder.

Prosecutors contend the two killed Parks in his Tallahassee apartment, rolled him up in the living room carpet and put him in the back of a U-Haul before driving across state lines to dump his body.

Arrest papers say Parks was likely strangled with a belt, which was still around his neck when his remains were found nearly two months after he disappeared.

Police contend the Price-Brown’s pawned several of Parks’ belongings and continued to drive his car after killing him.  The car and the men were ultimately tracked down in Virginia.

Terrelle Price-Brown is the only one on trial for murder right now. The trial began Tuesday with opening statements and is expected to last through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seminole County Schools moving to system-wide distance learning until September
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Lyndon Dawson (left) and Jamien Davis (right) died...
Victims identified in Monday night Monticello shooting
Ivermectin is a dewormer used to treat parasitic infections in livestock.
Thomasville doctor offering “ivermectin therapy” for COVID, counter to FDA guidelines
(AP)
One dead after crash at intersection of South Adams Street and Bragg Drive
Canopy Oaks Elementary School
Canopy Oaks 3rd-grade student dies

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Capital Regional doctor removed for offering $50 mask opt-out letters
Multiple WCTV viewers sent tips to our newsroom about Brian Warden’s Facebook posts promoting...
Screenshots: Former CRMC doctor posts on social media about $50 mask opt-out letters
FILE PHOTO: Data from DPH’s Southwest Region says 84.9% of emergency department beds and 93.1%...
Donalsonville Hospital sees surge of emergency room patients
What’s Brewing? August 25, 2021