Two arrested after stealing 10K grams of medical marijuana from Midway Trulieve

Marquis Brown and Sammy Carter Jr. have been taken into custody after stealing 10K grams of medical marijuana from Trulieve in Midway.(Gadsden County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIDWAY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says two employees from Trulieve in Midway have been taken into custody for taking over 10K grams of medical marijuana, valued over $135,000.

GCSO says Marquis Brown and Sammy Carter were seen taking the medical marijuana. Authorities say 7,500 grams were recovered in Gadsden County and the other 2,500 grams were recovered in Leon County.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says two employees from Trulieve in Midway have been taken into custody for taking over 10K grams of medical marijuana, valued over $135,000.(Gadsden County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say all of the stolen marijuana was recovered and returned to Trulieve.

Both Brown and Carter were arrested and booked into the Gadsden County Jail for grand theft.

