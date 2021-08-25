Advertisement

Two Colquitt County schools temporarily moving to hybrid learning plan

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Colquitt County School System says two schools, Willie J. Williams Middle School and C.A. Gray Junior High School, will be moving to an “A/B Hybrid Instructional Plan” from August 30-September 10.

“I am happy to report that our elementary schools and high school are holding steady, and we feel safe in continuing in-person instruction at this time,” Colquitt County Superintendent Ben Wiggins wrote in a letter sent to parents and guardians on Wednesday.

“We hope that this will be a very temporary shift in instruction and that we will return to full in-person instruction,” Wiggins’ letter continued.

In the system’s A/B schedule, students’ schedules are rotated every other day between in-person and at-home instruction. CCSS says students with the last name that starts with A-K will attend in person on A-Days, while students with last names that start L-Z will attend in-person school on B-Days.

