Advertisement

Broward dad arrested in dispute with Ft. Lauderdale High student over mask mandate

A Fort Lauderdale father was arrested in front of Ft. Lauderdale High School on Wednesday.
A Fort Lauderdale father was arrested in front of Ft. Lauderdale High School on Wednesday.(CBSMiami)
By Keith Jones
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale father was arrested in front of Ft. Lauderdale High School on Wednesday.

For the fifth time since Broward Schools resumed in-person learning, Dan Bauman, 50, walked his daughter, Isabel, to school. Isabel is a 10th grader in her first year at Ft. Lauderdale High. She has refused to wear a mask and has been turned away each day by the administration.

“First of all, it’s illegal for them to mandate it. It’s against the law, it’s against the Parents Bill of Rights. Our belief is it doesn’t stop the spread of the virus. It doesn’t control it, it does more harm than good,” said Bauman.

“I want to be able to go to school like everyone does but I can’t wear a mask, I can’t breathe in it and I want to have that choice,” said Isabel

On Wednesday, a student approached Bauman and said “I’ve had enough for four days” and attempted to grab his cellphone as he was recording, according to the arrest report.

Bauman pushed the student in the shoulder and then “grabbed her hand and twisted her arm in an aggressive manner,” according to the report.

He was immediately taken into custody and has been charged with aggravated child abuse.

Four supporters of Isabel showed up carrying signs in front of the school to protest the district’s mask mandate. A group of students on the school’s campus chanted ‘Wear a Mask, Wear a Mask’ directed toward the group as well as Isabel.

The school’s interim principal, Sean Curran, said the school’s hands are tied. The administration is just following the guidance of the Broward County school district. He also said the school has met numerous times with Bauman’s family and detailed exceptions that are available.

Meanwhile, Curran said the student body as a whole is following the district’s guidance.

“Our kids are incredible,” Curran said. “Every single one of them is wearing it and are supportive of what the measures are to keep everyone safe.”

“Our local school district thinks the best way to protect our students is by a mask mandate. Every student here this morning is going to support that and has been doing so diligently. One student does not speak for all of us,” said Fort Lauderdale High class president Raymond Adderly.

Copyright 2021 CBSMiami. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivermectin is a dewormer used to treat parasitic infections in livestock.
Thomasville doctor offering “ivermectin therapy” for COVID, counter to FDA guidelines
Seminole County Schools moving to system-wide distance learning until September
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Lyndon Dawson (left) and Jamien Davis (right) died...
Victims identified in Monday night Monticello shooting
(AP)
One dead after crash at intersection of South Adams Street and Bragg Drive
FILE PHOTO: Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Capital Regional doctor removed for offering $50 mask opt-out letters

Latest News

The region’s healthcare providers say we are in the middle of the largest COVID surge since the...
‘The largest surge our community has faced’: Major hospitals across the Big Bend and South Georgia battling COVID surge
TMH opens a new urgent care center in the Southwood community.
TMH opens new urgent care center
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing, man seriously injured
German escaped Monday from Sumter County Correctional Institute.
Sumter Co. prisoner escapes