CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - Friday night’s Cairo High School football game against Brook County has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The team tweeted about the cancelation Thursday afternoon.

The Cairo/Brooks Co. game tomorrow night has been cancelled due to Covid-related reasons. — Syrupmaker Football (@Syrupmaker02) August 26, 2021

Cairo’s season opening game against Fitzgerald last week was also canceled.

Brooks County lost their season opener last week against Thomasville, 42-34.

