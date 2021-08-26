Advertisement

Colquitt Police Chief killed in crash

Bainbridge Public Safety says Colquitt Chief of Police Kenny Kirkland died in a crash on Wednesday.
Bainbridge Public Safety says Colquitt Chief of Police Kenny Kirkland died in a crash on Wednesday.(BPS)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says Colquitt Chief of Police Kenny Kirkland died in a crash on Wednesday.

BPS says on its Facebook page Chief Kirkland was reported missing in the afternoon of that day. Several law enforcement agencies searched for him.

BPS officials say Kirkland’s vehicle was found crashed Wednesday night, and it was the only vehicle involved.

“Our sincere condolences are offered to our law enforcement brothers and sisters and staff of the Colquitt Police Department,” BPS says.

The City of Colquitt posted the following message honoring Chief Kirkland on its Facebook page:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our Chief of Police Kenny Kirkland. CHief Kirkland was a 30-year veteran of law enforcement and had been employed with the city for almost 20 of those years. Chief Kirkland devotedly served our department as a Patrol Officer, Investigator, Training Officer, Arson Investigator, Interim CHief of Police, and as CHief of Police since May 2020. The City of Colquitt is appreciative of the years of public service that was given by Chief Kirkland to the residents of Colquitt. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

City of Colquitt

Please join us in keeping the friends and family of Colquitt Police Chief Kirkland in your thoughts and prayers as they...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Thursday, August 26, 2021

