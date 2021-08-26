Death sentence stands for man accused of burning woman alive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Joe Elton Nixon, rejecting claims that he is intellectually disabled and ineligible to be executed.

Nixon was convicted of one of Tallahassee’s most shocking murders - a crime with details the Florida Supreme Court calls “horrific.”

Nixon was sent to death row in 1985 for kidnapping Jeanne Bickner, tying her to a tree with her own jumper cables and then setting her on fire.

Nixon’s attorneys have twice petitioned the Florida Supreme Court to declare him “intellectually disabled” pointing to IQ test results ranging from 67 to 88 and citing changing case law about both the IQ threshold and whether it applies retroactively.

Both attempts to have Nixon declared “intellectually disabled” have failed as have two other appeals to the Florida Supreme Court.

