FSU students and faculty show concern about campus COVID-19 health and safety protocols

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the first week of school continues at FSU, there are growing concerns of safety coming from faculty and staff alike.

Some professors say they’re fearful their health might be in jeopardy, while students say they want to get back to what’s customary.

“If we want to go back to normal, and actually interact, we have to prevent other people from getting sick, we got to stop getting sick and we have to stop getting each other sick,” said FSU student Kimasia Ayers.

FSU students and staff say they want to get back to normal but uncertainty on how to handle the mask protocol makes things difficult.

“It’s been hard to get clarity on exactly how we’re supposed to react to this,” said FSU’s United Faculty of Florida Union President Matthew Lata. “We can tell them we expect it, we can hand them a mask but not require them to do it.”

This uncertainty built a wall of fear for some faculty members.

“There is a lot of fear and a lot of anger. They are very different towns of a different classroom what’s happening in different classrooms apartments, for different departments,” explained Lata.

Some classrooms may have ten to twenty percent of students masked while others may have close to one hundred percent, numbers some students are okay with.

“It is up to the person, like that’s how it should be. You shouldn’t inflict a strict rule on someone,” explained FSU student Christian Crespo. “Because at the end of the day we’re all human beings and we all want to watch the safety and all that but we also want to do what’s comfortable for ourselves.”

While other students are asking for more empathy.

“My grandpa has pneumonia and Covid and he’s really old so it’s like for no one to care that much, it’s like ok you might have the pleasure of not having anyone sick or impacted but not everyone has that opportunity,” explained Ayers.

Those same concerns were felt by graduate assistants who are planning a march Thursday to bring awareness to their fears.

“I want to open up a conversation where people can hear their concerns and express those concerns to the administration and the other students and faculty,” shared FSU’s Graduate Assistant Union Interim President Roxie Brookshire.

The GAU, faculty and students are all trying to find a balance to abide by the governor’s mandate, while also making everyone feel comfortable.

The GAU’s march for Covid protocol awareness will start Thursday at 3 pm at the Legacy Fountain on Landis Green.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.