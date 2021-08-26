Group helps make deliveries to Lowndes Co. families quarantined

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Because of the increasing numbers of people in Valdosta that are quarantined at home, community members are joining to help them.

Helping each other during times of need, picking up medicine and food from pantries around town, Amanda Bushey spent the day running errands, helping families who are at home quarantined for COVID-19.

“There’s so many families that are being affected at this point from exposures and potential exposures. We’re receiving notification that they are running low on grocery and medication and household supplies,” said Bushey.

Bushey is a member of the Facebook Group called CLASS, or Citizens of Lowndes Advocates for Safety of Students.

The group has provided the community a space to express concerns on COVID-19, communicate and help each other.

The idea of “food fairies” was born after families began expressing their concerns about not being able to run the errands themselves. (WALB)

Fearing the risk of community exposure after testing positive and not have the means to pay for deliveries.

“I personally experienced two families needing help and delivering things from my own kitchen to help them. A friend of mine was also making casseroles all day long in her kitchen for families and another family had reached out (about) running out of food and medical supplies,” said Bushey.

“Food fairies” is currently in its initial stage.

Bushey encourages those who want to help with deliveries or donations to reach out, including community organizations and businesses.

She said it’s been nice to see everyone in the group working together and she’s happy to be able to help others during this pandemic.

“I am grateful, I’m going to get teary-eyed. I’m absolutely grateful that I’m in a position that I can do that,” said Bushey.

If you would like to donate any food or items or are interested in helping, you can email the organizers at classofga@gmail.com.

