‘The largest surge our community has faced’: Major hospitals across the Big Bend and South Georgia battling COVID surge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The region’s healthcare providers say we are in the middle of the largest COVID surge since the pandemic began.

All four major hospitals across the Big Bend and South Georgia are now posting online dashboards to detail the surge.

“The largest surge our community has faced.”

That’s what officials at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare say about the rise in COVID hospitalizations.

“Our ER is over capacity, people who come they find that they have a longer wait,” said Stephanie Derzpolski, the Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at TMH.

According to the TMH dashboard, as of Wednesday more than 134 patients were being treated for COVID. Out of that number 116 are unvaccinated, 43 are critically ill, and one of them is a child.

With worker shortages that began prior to the pandemic, other TMH staff are stepping in to help.

“Like clinical folks who haven’t typically worked at the bedside in some years the people who do quality and education, those types of things were having to shift their times and be more at bedside because we are just short staffed,” said Derzypolski.

Across state lines at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Georgia, almost 50 are hospitalized.

“Really, this wave is worse than any previous wave we’ve had,” said Darcy Craven, the president and CEO of Archbold Medical Center.

According to the Archbold COVID dashboard as of Wednesday 14 people are in the ICU and 10 people are on ventilators. All of those patients are unvaccinated.

“The sad truth is here in Thomas County we’re only at 38% fully vaccinated, if that number was doubled like it should be we probably wouldn’t be having this discussion,” said Craven.

A few months back both TMH and Archbold were at 0 COVID hospitalizations.

“The staff in the ICU are watching these people unfortunately have bad outcomes and we’ve had as young as the 20s in the hospital here,” said Craven.

“It is overwhelming and our staff they really are tired, its been a hard year and a half and here in the last month or so its been tremendously hard,” said Derzypolski.

Healthcare providers are pleading with public to get the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Capital Regional Medical Center reported 118 patients hospitalized with COVID.

South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta are seeing more than 100. 93% of those patients are unvaccinated according to their COVID dashboard, including 98% of those on ventilators.

