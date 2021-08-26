Advertisement

Security video footage has been released of the white van that tried to lure a 12 year old girl at her bus stop

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is releasing security video of a van they say was driven by...
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is releasing security video of a van they say was driven by two men who tried luring a 12 year old at her bus stop.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is releasing security video of a van they say was driven by two men who tried luring a 12 year old at her bus stop.

The video shows the white van driving past the bus full of children. Deputies say when the girl got off the bus, two men one white and one hispanic, tried getting the girl to come to the van. She ran back to the bus and told the driver.

Deputies are still looking for the van and the two men.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Capital Regional doctor removed for offering $50 mask opt-out letters
Ivermectin is a dewormer used to treat parasitic infections in livestock.
Thomasville doctor offering “ivermectin therapy” for COVID, counter to FDA guidelines
Marquis Brown and Sammy Carter Jr. have been taken into custody after stealing 10K grams of...
Two arrested after stealing 10K grams of medical marijuana from Midway Trulieve
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing, man seriously injured
Dustin Wakefield, 21, was shot and killed at a Miami restaurant while protecting his 1-year-old...
Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

Latest News

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for an FBI agent on...
FBI agent arrested for crimes against children
Judge to rule on lawsuit challenging Florida mask optional requirement
Brandon Riggins was captured Thursday in Atlanta.
Update: Escaped Miller Co. inmate caught
Vaccination requirement worries nursing homes
Judge to rule on lawsuit challenging Florida mask optional requirement