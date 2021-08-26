Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing, man seriously injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 700 block of South Bronough Street just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say the victim, an adult male, was found in a car suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) August 26, 2021

No further information was released.

WCTV has a reporter heading to the scene.

