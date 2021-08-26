Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing, man seriously injured
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 700 block of South Bronough Street just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officials say the victim, an adult male, was found in a car suffering from serious injuries.
No further information was released.
WCTV has a reporter heading to the scene.
