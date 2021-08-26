Advertisement

Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing, man seriously injured

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 700 block of South Bronough Street just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say the victim, an adult male, was found in a car suffering from serious injuries.

No further information was released.

WCTV has a reporter heading to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivermectin is a dewormer used to treat parasitic infections in livestock.
Thomasville doctor offering “ivermectin therapy” for COVID, counter to FDA guidelines
Seminole County Schools moving to system-wide distance learning until September
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Lyndon Dawson (left) and Jamien Davis (right) died...
Victims identified in Monday night Monticello shooting
(AP)
One dead after crash at intersection of South Adams Street and Bragg Drive
FILE PHOTO: Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Capital Regional doctor removed for offering $50 mask opt-out letters

Latest News

German escaped Monday from Sumter County Correctional Institute.
Sumter Co. prisoner escapes
46 year-old Randy Williams was a Leon County EMT who passed away from COVID-19 on August 11th.
‘A bright light’: Leon County honors EMT who passed away from COVID-19
Defensive End Josh Griffis no long with Florida State Football
The hearing lasted just over an hour, with discussions on jury selection, discovery and...
Magbanua defense team pushes to delay trial, citing rising COVID-19 cases