TMH opens new urgent care center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare has opened a new urgent care center in the Southwood community.

The site is located at 3900 Esplanade Drive.

The new center will be able to handle sprains, infections, minor stitches, the flu, and muscle aches.

It also provides another option for patients to get care closer to home for anyone that lives in southeast Tallahassee or north Wakulla County.

“It’s super important mostly because it provides an alternative to the emergency department. It’s much more affordable, much more convenient and it allows access for when people can’t get in with their primary care doctor,” said Faith Cruz, the director of clinical services.

TMH’s Southwood Urgent Care Center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well as Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

