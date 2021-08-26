Advertisement

WATCH: Suspect leads police on high-speed chase in stolen Amazon van

By WBZ Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLESLEY, Mass. (WBZ) - Police in Massachusetts say a man stole an Amazon delivery van on Wednesday and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

The chase wove its way through several towns, and was caught on camera by a home security system at one point as the van sped through a neighborhood.

The driver even used the stolen van to ram a police cruiser along the way.

State police troopers later deployed tire deflation devices and the chase ended at about 7:20 p.m.

Police arrested 23-year-old Cameron Mignon. He is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and failure to stop for police.

State police say he will likely face more charges.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Capital Regional doctor removed for offering $50 mask opt-out letters
Ivermectin is a dewormer used to treat parasitic infections in livestock.
Thomasville doctor offering “ivermectin therapy” for COVID, counter to FDA guidelines
Marquis Brown and Sammy Carter Jr. have been taken into custody after stealing 10K grams of...
Two arrested after stealing 10K grams of medical marijuana from Midway Trulieve
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing, man seriously injured
Dustin Wakefield, 21, was shot and killed at a Miami restaurant while protecting his 1-year-old...
Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death
The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Gary Michael Hilton, who was...
Serial killer Gary Michael Hilton’s death sentence upheld
A former officer heard the gunfire from the early morning Thursday shooting near the Kankakee,...
Illnois shooting witness heard gunshots, saw people lying in street
FILE - Students are usually eligible for loan forgiveness if they attended a college within 120...
Loan forgiveness offered to more former ITT Tech students
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many nurses to suffer burnout and, in some cases, lead to...
1 in 3 Americans had COVID-19 by end of 2020, study says