Advertisement

Apple CEO Tim Cook pockets $750 million bonus

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Tim Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Tim Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.(Source: CNN, Apple, Pool)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tim Cook is celebrating 10 years as the Apple CEO with a large sum of money.

According to a regulatory filing, he collected – and sold off – more than 5 million shares of Apple stock worth $750 million.

As the leader of the tech giant, Cook has received lofty stock awards in recent years.

One was triggered this week because Apple was an S&P 500 top performer.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates Cook is worth about $1.5 billion.

He joined Apple in 1998 and served in a variety of senior roles before becoming CEO in 2011 after co-founder Steve Jobs stepped down.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Generic graphic for Florida COVID-19 stories.
Capital Regional doctor removed for offering $50 mask opt-out letters
Marquis Brown and Sammy Carter Jr. have been taken into custody after stealing 10K grams of...
Two arrested after stealing 10K grams of medical marijuana from Midway Trulieve
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for an FBI agent on...
FBI agent arrested for crimes against children
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing, man seriously injured
The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of Gary Michael Hilton, who was...
Serial killer Gary Michael Hilton’s death sentence upheld

Latest News

"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Parent 'exhilarated' with day care verdict
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks
Parents of Canopy Oaks Elementary School students created a memorial at the entrance to the...
Canopy Oaks Elementary parents create memorial for 3rd-grade student
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said David Werking's parents had no right to throw out his...
Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son’s porn cache
FILE PHOTO: Students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates