Canopy Oaks Elementary parents create memorial for 3rd-grade student

Parents of Canopy Oaks Elementary School students created a memorial at the entrance to the school Friday morning.(Monica Casey - WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parents of Canopy Oaks Elementary School students created a memorial at the entrance to the school Friday morning.

It featured a picture of Roxy Proctor, the third-grade student who passed away last weekend.

A sign on the fence reads, “We will miss you Roxy. Love, your COE Family.”

A second sign reads, “We are praying for you Coach Hurst. We love & miss you. Love your COE family.”

The memorial also features a photo of Proctor, framed by yellow flowers.

The entrance also has about 30 pinwheels placed on the ground.

