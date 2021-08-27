Canopy Oaks Elementary parents create memorial for 3rd-grade student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parents of Canopy Oaks Elementary School students created a memorial at the entrance to the school Friday morning.

It featured a picture of Roxy Proctor, the third-grade student who passed away last weekend.

A sign on the fence reads, “We will miss you Roxy. Love, your COE Family.”

A second sign reads, “We are praying for you Coach Hurst. We love & miss you. Love your COE family.”

The memorial also features a photo of Proctor, framed by yellow flowers.

The entrance also has about 30 pinwheels placed on the ground.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.